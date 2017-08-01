Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday expressed sadness over the death of a Commissioner of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr. Abdullateef Raji.













Raji, a former Special Adviser on Information and Strategy between 2011 and 2015 died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 54.













Governor Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, described the late Raji as a seasoned media strategist who was always committed to serve in any capacity he found himself.













“Raji in no small way contributed to the success of the last local government elections in Lagos where he served as one of the LASIEC Commissioners. He was ever committed to contribute his quota in any office he was appointed to serve.













“His demise has come as a rude shock to us as he died in the line of duty. He was a brilliant scholar and an astute writer of repute, who used his pen to enhance the narrative of rule of law and democracy in Nigeria,” Governor Ambode said.













While praying for the peaceful repose of his soul, the Governor urged his family to draw strength from the fact that he made meaningful impact during his lifetime.











