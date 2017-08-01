Minister of Transportation and immediate past Governor of Rivers State Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has again insisted that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has no concrete evidence to prove his deceitful worn-out allegations of corruption against him while he served as governor of the State. Amaechi maintained that he ran a transparent administration devoid of all the spurious acts and practices Wike has been attributing to him.



While speaking to Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt on Monday, Wike had lied that he has overwhelming evidence of Amaechi’s corrupt acts while he was governor of the State. However, the Minister has dismissed Wike’s claims as the same old, false, provocative rabble-rousing of a distinctly delusional mind.

In a statement released by his Media Office Tuesday, Amaechi insists that Wike has been forging and contorting documents to defame, disparage and vilify him in his desperate failed bid to portray him as corrupt.

According to the statement, “Wike has nothing, we mean absolutely nothing concrete to prove his fabricated claims. However, we are aware; as a matter of fact, it’s now public knowledge that Wike has been forging and distorting a cache of documents in his increasingly frantic efforts to denigrate Amaechi. This forgery and contortion commenced immediately Wike assumed office as governor and it is on-going.”

“Nigerians were shocked a few days back when Livingstone Wechie, the young man Wike used to accuse Amaechi of corruption and write false and frivolous petitions to the National Assembly, EFCC etc, confessed freely and openly, that all the documents he used to wrongfully portray Amaechi as corrupt when he governed Rivers State, were phonies, forged documents given to him by Wike’s Rivers State Government House.”

“It is ludicrous and appalling that Wike is still talking about his credibility bereft Commission of Inquiry, when Livingstone Wechie also admitted that the forged documents was what was used as the template, the basis for the Justice Omereji led Judicial Commission of Inquiry, an inquisition panel Wike set up early in his administration to witch-hunt, malign and persecute Amaechi.”

“Nigerians are now used to Wike’s shameful charade whenever he says he has ‘evidence’ against Amaechi. How can we forget in a hurry when Wike outrageously claimed he had evidence to prove Amaechi’s ownership of the $43million Ikoyi money and luxury apartment? In spite of all the noise Wike made, all his over the top political dramatization of Amaechi ownership of the Ikoyi money, Wike could not even go to court to claim the money with his so-called evidence. Wike has suddenly gone deaf and dumb on the Ikoyi money, many months after his 7-day ultimatum for the federal government to give him the money or face the mother of all legal actions.”

“How can anyone take a character like Wike seriously, especially when he says he has evidence against Amaechi? How can a governor talk so recklessly and irresponsibly?”

“We will continue to remind Rivers people that Wike’s antics are a clear attempt to distract and divert attention from his mindless plundering of the resources of the State and spate of Wike induced insecurity in Rivers State.

“Wike must realize that every lie has an expiry date. Rivers people are tired and sick of Wike’s fake stories of ‘Amaechi this, Amaechi that’, every day; rather the people want to know what happened to all the billions of naira Wike has collected from FAAC, Paris Club refund, internally generated revenue and the ones he borrowed,” the statement concluded.