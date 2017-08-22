







Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has hailed the return of President Muhammadu Buhari as a chance to move forward, begging Nigerians to help the president develop the country.





This was disclosed on Monday, August 21, 2017, by the media office of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) chieftain who expressed his delight about the president's return.





He said the president's return is an opportunity to move past the divisive issues surrounding his mysterious illness.





The President flew to London on May 7 to resume treatment for an illness whose secrecy divided opinions across the country. He made his return to the country on Saturday, August 19, to fanfare from his supporters in Abuja.





Atiku said Nigerians should unite behind the president and focus "on issues that unite us rather than those that divide us, and thereby distracting the President from attending to the tasks at hand."





While also echoing the president's strong words on the uncompromising unity of the country, Atiku asked politicians to desist from promoting division in the country, saying, "a situation where Nigerians perceive one another as enemies rather than brothers who should be united by their common interests is unhealthy and inimical to our democracy."





While addressing the nation on Monday, the president spoke at length about keeping the country united, while cautioning against hate speech that might heighten tensions in the country.