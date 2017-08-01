Globacom, the grandmasters of telecoms data, has announced that it is ready to unleash upon Ikorodu the best comedy concert ever held in the town, come Sunday August 13, 2017.













In a pre-event statement released in Lagos on Friday, Globacom stated that Glo Laffta Fest, which will be held at the Ikorodu Musical Village by 1pm, will draw the best of Nigerian humour merchants and Salvador from Uganda.













The Nigerians to minister in jokes at the event are Helen Paul, Bash, Kenny Black, Acapella, Gordons and Basketmouth.













According to Globacom, "The people of this city should get ready to enjoy themselves like they have not done before. The experience will be simply breath-taking.”













Basketmouth also called on the people of Ikorodu to expect "a pleasant surprise" as he is coming “fully loaded” for them. Godwin Komone, also known as Gordons, on his part, said it would be a Sunday to remember for the people of Ikorodu.













Throwing more light, Globacom stated that Nollywood stars like Odunlade Adekola, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Mama G and Mr. Latin will attend the show. The concert will be coordinated by Uche Jombo and Ebube Nwagbo, two of Nigeria's most prolific actors.













Glo Laffta Fest is currently touring the nation and has been to 18 locations in 18 weeks to dispense laughter and happiness. After the Ikorodu show, Laffta Fest will move to FESTAC, Suleja, Kano, Anyigba, Lokoja, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Makurdi and Ajah.













The telecoms firm said Globacom subscribers who wish to attend the event in Ikorodu should use up to N2,000 credit within one month and text “LOL Ikorodu” with the location name to the short code 240.











