All is now set for the protest against President Muhammadu Buhari's continued stay in London.The organizers of the rally have been mobilizing Nigerians in the UK and its environs for the protest.The event holds today after the British Police and Kensington and Chelsea Council granted a permit for the event and provided safety barriers for today's protest as seen in these pictures.The parking of cars on that road has been suspended between 18/08/2017 (5pm) to 19/08/2017 (8:30)Venue is 2 Campden Hill, Kensington. W8 7AD.