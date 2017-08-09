The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a fake corps member at the NYSC orientation camp in Nsit Atai Local Government Area.









Base on intelligence received by our Police men at the orientation camp, Officers swung into action and arrested one Mr. Justice Orlu Ordu, and indigene of Ikwere in Rivers State, in Monday Uko’s Hostel in the orientation camp.









On interrogation, he admitted of being a fake corps member who forged NYSC call-up letter calming to have graduated from University of Uyo from the department of Architecture. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.







