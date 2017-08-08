The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom State Command has put in place adequate security arrangement, to ensure hitch free world cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Cameroon scheduled to hold on the 1st of September, 2017 at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium, Uyo.





The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP Zubairu Muazu is determined to guarantee that soccer loving Nigerians enjoy the football match under a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any infractions of law and has directed the deployment of over 700 specially selected officers knowledgeable in crowd control and Policing events to provide top-notch security before, during and after the football match.





In addition, due to influx of soccer fans into the state, adequate crime reduction strategies have been emplaced to check crime and criminalities, throughout the state. It is also in addition to existing anti-crime measures in the state.





The CP enjoins all soccer fans visiting the Nest of champions to conduct themselves in a most orderly and hospitable manner. Sport is a veritable means to promote unity, solidarity and cultivate enduring friendship.





The Command, in Collaboration with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in sports administration are working assiduously to facilitate adequate sports security in accordance with international standards.



