



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby assures all airport users that Nigerian airports under its management are fully ready to play host to air travellers during this Sallah celebration.

As part of our preparations to ensure seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond, the VIP Protocol lounge at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, has recently been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to our customers.



Also, maintenence of the conveyor belts at the Muratala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been completed and functioning optimally. In addition, airport security and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports.

New directional display units have been provided to guide travellers, especially new ones, at our airports. Airport dos and don’ts banners have also been displayed at strategic locations to educate newcomers.

While we advise the general public and intended travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we will also like to re-state that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials is prohibited and anyone found wanting will be prohibited.