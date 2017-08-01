ja on Wednesday, Charly Boy said the next line of action would be made known in the days ahead.



He said even though members of the group had received death threats, they were not deterred.



“We are not deterred by the intimidation and harassment by the sponsored thugs and we cannot be cowed by a few group of people. What government want to do is to ensure that we have a clash with the hired crowd and we will not allow that to happen.



Early Tuesday, members of the #ResumeOrResign, led by Charly Boy, were attacked at the popular Wuse Market in Abuja by supporters of the ailing president.



The incident later resulted in the breakout of an inter-tribal clash in the market, which caused chaos and forced the police to close the market.



Although Charly Boy escaped, his car was damaged. A man who was injured was rushed to the hospital by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.



The protesters had begun a campaign on Monday last week, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari – who is on a medical vacation in the UK – resumes or resigns

Popular Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has announced a suspension of his participation in the #ResumeOrResign protest.This comes a day after he and members of his group were assaulted at Wuse market in Abuja.The protesters demand the immediate resumption of President Muhammadu Buhari to office or his resignation.Announcing the suspension at the Unity Fountain in Abu