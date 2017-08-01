



Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Dr. Paul Wantaren Unongo has said, when it comes to the issue of Biafra and it's struggle, late retired Nigerian army, Odumegwu Ojukwu is a better freedom fighter than Nnamdi Kanu.





In a recent interview with the Sun, Dr Paul while speaking on the nation's restructuring, also noted, that while the North is not afraid of restructuring, some Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the North's thinking of the need to change the way Nigeria is organized.





"I don't know what you mean by restructuring. Wait. Who is a northerner? Am I not a northerner? I am calling for a Sovereign National Conference as a person. My organization did not say they were afraid of going into talks. The North is not afraid of restructuring.





The North is afraid for Nigeria. The North does not want people to surreptitiously send us back again to the frontlines in the jungle that we are going to fight a civil war. Most countries and most civilized people don’t indulge in fighting civil war twice.





People who are telling us let’s resurrect Biafra, you press, help us. The idea of Biafra was canvassed by Ojukwu more than anybody else. He had English from Oxford. He was a historian. He presented Biafra’s case better than anybody that is today purporting to be presenting a case for Biafra.





Nigeria rejected it and he rejected Nigeria’s position and we went to war. We fought a three-year bloody war. Biafra was defeated, the idea was killed and the victorious federalists imposed a federal system. There is nothing wrong for Nigerians to sit down and tinker with their federalism as a practice. Nobody in the North is against that" He urged.