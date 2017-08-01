



The Presidency says the Federal government is finding it difficult to return looted funds stashed in the US by former Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha.





The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, revealed that the failure of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke to enter a defence to a motion filed before a Maryland court in US, was responsible for the delay in recovering the funds.







Speaking on Channels television, the Presidential aide, however, noted that despite the setback, the current government is making efforts to recover the funds.







“It has been very difficult to get back some of the hidden funds in the United State, US,” he said.





“For instance, the Abacha loot, in the last administration, the then attorney general, Mohammed Adoke, failed to file a defence to a motion filed in a district court in Maryland, USA, and this made the court to enter a default judgment and confiscated part of that money.







The Presidency had in November, 2016, said the Federal Government will soon commence discussion with the US on the repatriation of the $480m loot stashed in American banks by Abacha.





Channels Tv