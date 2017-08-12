



....To discuss cyber threats, others

The 2017 edition of the twin event, the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF) and Africa Digital Awards (ADA), gets closer, the organisers of the event have released some of the corporate and individual nominees for the awards.

According to a statement signed by the Coordinator of the event, Mr. Tayo Adewusi, the institutional nominees to be bestowed with different awards include MTN, Nigeria Communicatoons Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Galaxy Backbone.

Individual nominees for the award include Managing Director (MD) of Main One Cable, Ms. Funke Opeke; MD of NigComSat, Ms. Abimbola Alale; and MD of Galaxy Backbone, Malam Yusuf Kazaure.

Other nominees are Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; MD of Disc Communications, Engr. Bayo Banjo; CEO of Teledom Group, Engr. Emma Ekuwem, among others.

Some of the categories for the award include the Most Outstanding Telecom Company of the Year, Most Outstanding Government Agency of the Year, Public Sector Technology Company of the year, ICT Governor of the year, ICT Man of the year, ICT Woman of the Year, Broadband Luminary Award, Most Outstanding ICT Editor of the Year, Most Outstanding Online Editor of the Year, Youth Innovative Award, among others.

Speaking on the awards, Adewusi said the key criteria for this year's nominations include "value of the service or technology in solving recognised technology problems, meeting network requirements, optimising service and performance & enhancing customer service, overall quality of innovation and contribution to ICT advancement."

Other criteria, according to him, include originality & vision, potential industry growth and service, market success/acceptance and contribution to end users quality of experience and service efficiency.

Meanwhile, simultaneously with the Awards, Adewusi said the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF) will also be taking place at at event.

He said that NIICF is the second leg of the annual event specifically designed to bring together Information and Communication Technology (ICT) leaders driving the Nigeria growth with the theme: 'Broadband Access: The Challenges of Cyber Security Threat & Effect of Social Media Era.'

According to Adewusi, it is imperative for the federal government, regulators, and industry stakeholders to discuss and map out creative ways to make broadband penetration accessible, available and affordable in all nooks and crannies of this country, if the country must tackle the menace of cybercrime.

Scheduled to hold on August 25, 2017 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, Adewusi said the event would be chaired by the Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu with supporting two keynote speeches from the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta and the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Mr. Ferdi Moolman.

Other leading papers expected would come from Galaxy Backbone, MainOne, Nigcomsat CEOs; President, Nigeria Internet Registration Asociation (NIRA), Rev. Sunday Folayan and Partner, Muiz Banire & Associates, Mr. Kunle Adegoke.

Adewusi added that the NIICF offers exclusive sessions and perspectives around the latest developments and trends in the Nigeria's ICT landscape around broadband, Internet security, Internet of Things (IoT) and social media.