



Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has appointed acting chairmen for the National Pension Commission, the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

A statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation signed by a Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, said that the appointees were to resume in acting capacity, while they await their confirmation by the Senate.

Adebiyi said that Alhaji Ali Usman and Dr . Mohammed Isah were appointed the new Acting Chairmen of the National Pension Commission and the Code of Conduct Bureau respectively.

The statement also named Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye as the Acting Chairman of the ICPC.

The statement read,“To ensure that there is no vacuum in certain important federal institutions, the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN ), has directed that the appointees should resume duty in acting capacity only, pending the confirmation of their appointments by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria"

Also appointed are: Mr Funso Doherty (Acting Director General), Mr. Manasseh T. Denga (Acting Executive Commissioner), Abubakar Z . Magawata (Acting Executive Commissioner) , Ben Oviosun (Acting Executive Commissioner) and Nyerere Anyim (Acting Executive Commissioners ) all of the NPC.

Osinbajo also named Murtala Kankia, Emmanuel E. Attah, Danjuma Sado, Ubolo I. Okpanachi, Ken Madaki Alkali, Prof. S .F. Ogundare, Mr. Ganiyu Hamzat, Saad A. Abubakar and Dr. Vincent Nwanli as acting members of the CCB.



