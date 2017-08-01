A 23 year old dismissed sergeant, Musa, who was among three policemen who allegedly break into the house of former President Goodluck Jonathan was yesterday granted bail by an Abuja magistrate court.





Musa who was accused and charged by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Abuja, alongside the others was granted bail by the Chief Magistrate, Mabel Segun Bello, in the sum of N7m and a surety in like sum.





She said, "Until the court is sufficiently satisfied and convinced by available materials placed before it to deny the bail of the accused, his right to bail must not be denied.





There is no material before the court to support the submission by the prosecution that the allegations of house breaking , mischief and theft, contrary to sections 358 , 326 and 288 of the Penal Code Law , Cap 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria , 1963, is of national importance and national security.





"In the absence of such evidence before the court , the accused should be tried strictly on the basis of the allegations against him.”





According to the bail conditions, Musa is to provide a surety , who must be a civil servant of any grade with an easily identifiable address in Abuja.





The accused had allegedly burgled the house at 89, Fourth Avenue, Gwarimpa district, Abuja, and said to have stolen items, which includes furniture, television sets, refrigerators, air conditioner units and others, valued at N30m. Although, Musa pleaded not guilty.