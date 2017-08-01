The Minister of Science and technology who also had the privelege of being the first Civilian Governor of Abia State has this to say.



"I am delighted to return to the Government House Umuahia 24 years after I left as Governor of the old Abia State. This is my first official visit here in 24 years.



I am in the ancient city of Umuahia to flag off the launch of the Waste to Wealth Program, an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at converting the huge waste deposits we produce into wealth.



Abia was chosen as flag off for the South East because Abia is clearly the leader in terms of entrepreneurship and commerce. I thank my brother, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his leadership in ensuring that the best in our people keeps manifesting".





Abia State Governor on Thursday hosted two ministers ,Ogbonnaya Onu ,Chris Ngige,former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi as well as the Chairman of Innoson Group .The event was the graduation of the first batch of 500 Enterprising Youths trained by the State Governor through its Youths Empowerment programmes.The event also had in attendance,Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote ably represented by the his Personal Assistant .