Men of the Nigerian Police have finally arrested three notorious cult members who brutally murdered a young man in Abia state. On Sunday, the police received an information that there was a corpse later identified simply as Prince of Ngwa who worked in a bakery at Garki Catlle Market Lokpanta. The victim was suspected to have been stabbed to death by his fellow cult members.





Sequel to the information, the Divisional Crime Officer Isuochi raced to the scene with a team of detectives, removed the corpse to the mortuary and commenced investigation into the incident.





The trio of Samuel Chukwuemeka, Abdulazeez Mukaila and Obisike Ekezie all males and members of‘Red Barger and Vikings confraternity were arrested.





The suspects have confessed to the crime, search was conducted in their houses during which the following items were recovered: three red caps, four bangles, two daggers, one Samsung TV with its remote control, one Sony Speaker, one DSTV Decoder and a pair of canvas. The dagger used in the act has been identified in the two recovered.



