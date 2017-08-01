Remember him?



Korode Taiwo was locked up in what could pass as a dingy, chained and starved by his 'pastor' father and step mother, all of who claimed he was a thief and a wizard. The story made healine about a year ago.

Korode was however rescued from the chains of a wicked father and a Jezebel stepmother, by an NGO, Women Arise ran by DrJoe Okei Odumakin.

Korede was later handed over to wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun, who adopted and rehabilitated the then 9-yr-old.

To the glory of God through the goodness of these women, here is Korode today, wishing to be a medical doctor in the future and never wanting to ever set foot again into his father's house.

What a world we live in....By Rose Moses