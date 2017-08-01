







A civil servant, Kayode Disu, has alleged that his landlord, Col. Abiodun Adekoya, forcefully evicted him from his apartment at the Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, Abuja and confiscated his phone and other belongings.

Disu, in a petition to the Chief of Army Staff, dated August 8, 2017, explained that the colonel threatened to beat up other tenants who offered to keep his (Disu) things in their apartments after Adekoya had ordered two soldiers to throw his belongings out on the street.

Disu, a member of staff of the Police Service Commission, attributed the military officer's aggression to his nine months' rent indebtedness.

He stated that the illegal eviction happened on August 7 around 5 pm, and was witnessed by his neighbours, Mrs. Tina Oyageshio and Mr. Emmanuel Mshliza.

He stated that two estate agents, Mr. Richard Olokodana and Mr. Victor, were also present during his ordeal.

Disu said, "When they started removing my property from my apartment and throwing them outside the gate of our compound, I tried to call a friend to assist me to remove them from the street to prevent them from being drenched in the rain or stolen, but Adekoya forcefully collected my phone and confiscated it.

"I was harassed, intimidated and terrorised by this said colonel and his soldiers who invaded my house on illegal duty" he added.

The petitioner narrated that Adekoya went away with his phone, television set, fridge, home theatre sound system, air conditioner, mattress, gas cooker and cylinder, standing fan, bicycle and other items.

He (Adekoya) told me that I should consider these household items and electronics seized and eventually sold in the event that I do not pay him my house rent within the next couple of months . However, I was never issued a quit notice”the complainant said.

Disu further explained that his landlord also entered his neighbour's room and removed the academic documents and clothes he kept there for safe keeping.

"When my things were being thrown out, I took my certificates, credentials and clothes into my neighbour's house for safe keeping, but Adekoya ordered his men into my neighbour's apartment without his consent and threw them out into the street”he alleged.

Adekoya, in his reaction, said Disu had refused to pay his rent for about a year, adding that he was issued a quit notice before his belongings were thrown out.

He has been lying , saying he would pay his rent, but he did not. The case has been established before the Lugbe Divisional Police Officer,” he stated.







Punch