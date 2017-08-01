Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, August 25, 2017


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos zonal office has arrested some members of a Non Governmental Organization, Restoration for Truth Rights Initiatives, RTI, for impersonating the anti graft agency.

The suspects defrauded unsuspecting members of the public under the pretence that they are affiliated to EFCC.

The National President of the NGO, Chief Adolphus Abanum and National Secretary, Mrs Roseline Idise, are presently helping the Commission in unravelling the extent of their involvement.

