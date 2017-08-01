The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has commissioned a key electrification project at Abia State University Uturu that enabled the institution to be connected to the national power grid.



The project was a great relief to the 36 year old institution that has been running on power generators since it was established in 1981.



Pro-Chancellor of the University, Senator Adolphus Wabara, thanked the Governor, on behalf of the senate, for assembling and appointing great leaders and administrators who have the interest of the University at heart to supervise the institution.



He stressed and applauded the efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Uche Ikonne, for contributing towards the success of the electrification project and other infrastructure improvements at the state owned institution.



In his address, Prof. Ikonne assured that the project will be properly managed to contribute to the well being of students and the University community.