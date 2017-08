Three persons, a male and two females, died in an auto accident on the Auchi-Okene axis of the Benin-Lokoja road yesterday morning.





The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident.





Kazeem said 50 others, including a child, were injured and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.





He said a white Mercedez Benz Chisco Paradiso luxurious bus conveying 82 passengers was involved in the lone accident.