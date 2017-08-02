Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, August 05, 2017




A two-day workshop on CERTIFIED CUSTOMERS SERVICE TRAINING will hold between August 8th -9th 2017 in Abuja.


The benfits of the workshop includes:

 Workshop will be facilitated by Accredited Trainers from CSIA USA

 Certificate to be issued from USA by CSIA

 Hands on Practical and Participatory Oriented Approach

 Certification and membership of the CSIA

 Improved professional standing through the use of the of the professional membership letters MCSIA after your name

 Enhanced local and international career prospects

 New opportunities to work for international organizations

 Knowledge and skills to help you reach your full potential in your chosen career

 Knowledge and understanding of international Client Service Standard (ICSS)

 Improved capacity to deploy value added client services for

CKN Nigeria
