



A two-day workshop on CERTIFIED CUSTOMERS SERVICE TRAINING will hold between August 8th -9th 2017 in Abuja.









The benfits of the workshop includes:





 Workshop will be facilitated by Accredited Trainers from CSIA USA





 Certificate to be issued from USA by CSIA





 Hands on Practical and Participatory Oriented Approach





 Certification and membership of the CSIA





 Improved professional standing through the use of the of the professional membership letters MCSIA after your name





 Enhanced local and international career prospects





 New opportunities to work for international organizations





 Knowledge and skills to help you reach your full potential in your chosen career





 Knowledge and understanding of international Client Service Standard (ICSS)



