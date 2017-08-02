A two-day workshop on CERTIFIED CUSTOMERS SERVICE TRAINING will hold between August 8th -9th 2017 in Abuja.
The benfits of the workshop includes:
Workshop will be facilitated by Accredited Trainers from CSIA USA
Certificate to be issued from USA by CSIA
Hands on Practical and Participatory Oriented Approach
Certification and membership of the CSIA
Improved professional standing through the use of the of the professional membership letters MCSIA after your name
Enhanced local and international career prospects
New opportunities to work for international organizations
Knowledge and skills to help you reach your full potential in your chosen career
Knowledge and understanding of international Client Service Standard (ICSS)
Improved capacity to deploy value added client services for
