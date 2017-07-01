The Governor in his own speech stated that, he is in the State to make a change,a change for the future,a change that impact his people,a change with human face .

To him,his primary responsibility to lay a foundation for purposely leadership and to use the meager resources at his disposal as a governor to better the life of his people.

He thanked the people of Bayelsa for the tremendous support given his administration since inception, promising not to let them down.