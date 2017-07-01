Bayelsa State Governor,Hon Seriake Dickson has been commended for the unprecedented transformation projects going on in all parts of the State.
Former Head of State ,Gen Yakubu Gowon rtd made the recommendation during the commissioning of the newly built multi billion Naira, Government House in Yenagoa ,the State capital.
An over elated Gowon who said he felt so proud to be in the State, stated that at the rate at which Governor Dickson is putting infrastructural programnmes in the State,his predecessors may have a high hill to climb in order to match his achievements.
He commended the governor for his focused projects which have impacted positively in the lives of Bayelsans.
He urged the governor not to rest in its oars at delivering the dividends of democracy to his people.
The former Head of State who is in the State as a special guest of the governor,said all he has heard about the governor were good music to the ears said ,Bayelsans and indeed Nigeria are lucky to have a young man of his caliber and pedigree at the helm of affairs at this critical time of Nation building.
The Governor in his own speech stated that, he is in the State to make a change,a change for the future,a change that impact his people,a change with human face .
To him,his primary responsibility to lay a foundation for purposely leadership and to use the meager resources at his disposal as a governor to better the life of his people.
He thanked the people of Bayelsa for the tremendous support given his administration since inception, promising not to let them down.
Earlier on in his speech, a frontline traditional ruler in the State and Chairman Council of Traditional rulers ,HRM Diette Spiff had commended the governor for bringing smiles to his people.
You have brought back our smiles he said,we can only but pray God to continue to bless you with wisdom so that you’ll be able to fulfill all your promises.
The highlight of the ceremony was the formal cutting of the tape by the Special Guest of Honour who was taken round the new edifice.
Gen Yakubu Gowon was also conferred with a Chieftaincy title by the Bayelsa Council of Traditional Rulers .
The weeklong celebration continues on Thursday with the commissioning of several other projects.
No comments