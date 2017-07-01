Select Menu

» » » YEMI OSINBAJO SPITS FIRE,NO ONE CAN REMOVE MAGU
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, July 06, 2017 / comment : 0



Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says nobody can remove Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

He said this in Kaduna on Thursday while commissioning a zonal office of the EFCC.

Represented by Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, the acting president described Magu as a “nightmare for corrupt people”.

“We have confidence in Magu to fight corruption to a standstill. He will remain the EFCC chairman as long as I remain the acting president and as well as Muhammadu Buhari remains the president,” he said.

“It is our belief that Magu will continue to remain a nightmare for corrupt people for years to come.”

