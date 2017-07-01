

Residents of Oduloju street, Sabo- Oniba Ojo Local government of Lagos state were in awe, on Saturday midnight at around 3 a.m as a man popularly known as "brother Hyacinth" living on the street was caught in an attempt to fulfill ritual requirements with the daughter of his landlord named Ijeoma.





Brother Hyacinth who hails from Abia state, lives with his wife was alleged to have over 5 shops in ASPAMDA trade fair complex in Lagos and 7 plots of land at Igbede just across the Oduloju water logged area.





Hyacinth, a deeper life member is known to be very kind and generous who assists his landlord in a number of ways inlcuding driving his 4 kids to school.





According to an eye witness, soldiers heard Hyacinth in a recurring chant of incantations with the name 'Ijeoma', they reportedly sneaked closer to the direction of the voice, but unfortunately, the suspect noticed their presence and ran away and the soldiers pursued and tracked him to his house where the wife pleaded for mercy.





Hyacinth, whose wife has been barren for many years of marriage until last year was said to have been in the practice for long until he ran out of luck.





He was caught wearing the bracelet and pant of 'Ijeoma' his landlord's daughter while performing the incantations.





The case has been handed to the Sabo-Ajangbadi police station where the suspect is currently being detained





If the rituals were completed by Hyacinth, what could have happened to Ijeoma?

Story courtesy TVC