The protest kickstarted at Anibaba, Ikorodu to IKEDC at Igbogbo with green leaves in their hands coupled with some protest songs.



The head of the group, Mrs. Idayat Muritala, when speaking on the matter expressed her displeasure on the erratic power supply which is aiding the Badoo Cult group. She narrated how two suspected Badoo gang escaped through a bush overnight due to total blackout the community was left.



However, when HRM Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo heard of the protest in his community, he pleaded with them to come to the Palace alongside some IKEDC members of staff, unfortunately, non of the IKEDC members of staff appeared at the Palace to honour the call.



While at the Palace of Adeboruwa, Kabiyesi calmed the tension on their faces and thereafter assured them that he will talk to the IKEDC authority on their behalf.



Oba Kasali further advised people to desist from loitering about anytime from 10pm for security reason. Moreover, he warned people against jungle Justice and urged people to go about with their Identity Card.



The king therefore used the opportunity to pray for peace to reign in Ikorodu Division.

