He said the people of Southern Kaduna “share a lot of values in common with Biafrans,” and would not hesitate to follow them “if Nigeria breaks up.”



He bemoaned the fate of minority ethnic nationalities in Southern Kaduna who are mostly Christians, condemning what he called “government’s indifference” to their ordeals following incessant “unprovoked attacks by herdsmen.”



He said, “If Nigeria breaks up, we won’t go with the North. Certainly, we will go with Biafra because we share a lot in common.

“We can form a confederation based on agreement. It is better for us because we are safer in Biafra.

“In the North, they don’t like us because we don’t pray like them. So, it is better we follow those who share the same faith and values with us.”

