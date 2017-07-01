The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said he was not appointed Minister to develop the economy of other countries at the expense of the Nigerian economy.
He stated this while speaking on government's directive that all
programmes meant for Nigerians' consumption must be produced in Nigeria.
In a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, the Minister said the Creative
industry's potential of creating 1 million jobs in three years cannot be
realized if jobs meant for Nigerians are being exported to other
countries.
"I didn't say that henceforth, all music videos and
films will be produced in Nigeria, or that the production of music
videos or films outside Nigeria will be banned.
"All I said
was that if a programme is designated as a Nigerian (local) content
programme, we will amend the Code to ensure that it is produced in
Nigeria," he said.
In a related development, Alhaji Mohammed
has said the Broadcasting Code is also being amended to help develop the
local football league.
"This (amendment) is not just about the
Creative Industry. We are also going to ensure that the NBC Code is
amended in a manner that if any company in Nigeria today invests a
million dollars in promoting or supporting any (football) team or league
outside Nigeria, I want the Broadcasting Code to be amended to the
effect that it will not allow that programme to be aired unless that
company supports the Nigerian League with a percentage that will not be
less than 30 per cent of what was spent.
"This is because we
cannot continue to develop the economies of the other parts of the world
from the sweat of Nigerians and at the expense of the Nigerian
economy," the Minister said.
