The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said yesterday it would be unfair to expect the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfil its campaign promises within four years in office.But this contradicts the party’s position while seeking power that the fulfillment of some of its promises would take only a short time.Among others, APC promised to create 720, 000 jobs yearly; generate, transmit and distribute at least 20,000 MW of electricity in four years; ban government officials from seeking medical care abroad; and make Nigeria economy one of the fastest-growing emerging economies in the world with a real GDP growth averaging 10 per cent in one year.The party also promised to initiate action to amend the Nigerian Constitution with a view to devolving powers, duties, and responsibilities to states in order to entrench true federalism and the federal spirit ; create additional middle-class of at least two million new homeowners in the first year in government ; create an additional middle class of at least four million new home owners in four years; build up to 4,800km of modern railway lines – one third to be completed in four years; increase the quality of all federal government-owned hospitals to world class standard; amend the constitution to remove immunity from prosecution for elected officers in criminal case; and revive the Ajaokuta Steel Company.In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi entitled “Re: ‘PDP Unveils Plans To Sack APC”, the ruling party condemned what it termed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s brand of opposition politics characterised mainly by allegations and open incitement of separatist agitations across the country.Expressing delight that the PDP is beginning to talk about holding the APC accountable, the party urged leaders of the opposition PDP to heed the counsel of the former Akwa Ibom State governor, Obong Victor Attah for an urgent change of name on the basis that the PDP brand was already damaged beyond repair.“We want Nigerians, not just the PDP, to hold us accountable for every promise contained in our manifesto. We only urge them to be fair. A manifesto is not a four-year programme. If PDP had fully implemented its manifesto in the 16 years that it was in power, Nigerians would not have been attracted to the APC promise of change in 2015, because there would have been little left to promise,” the statement said.According to APC, there is no basis of comparing the President Buhari- led administration with that of the 16 years of the PDP at the helm of affairs of the country.The party flayed Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and his ilk for allegedly playing politics with the health challenge of President Buhari who is being treated for an unknown ailment in the United Kingdom (UK).The statement urged Nigerians to remain resolute in support of the APC and Buhari, expressing confidence that whatever difficulty Nigerians are going through would soon be a thing of the past.“We need to point out however that APC is the new wife that is busy working at the kitchen that has been looted empty by the former wife who had made away with the entire foodstuffs and even the kitchen utensils.Nigerians know this. If the food is a little late in coming, they understand the circumstance. But if that other thieving wife now begins to argue that she was a better cook and should be brought back into the kitchen because the new wife is a slow cook, then that should pass for hypocrisy.“No matter the temporary hardship that we may be experiencing, Nigerians know better than to bring PDP back to power so soon for fear that this time, they might disappear with the kitchen itself.“We also note with regret, PDP’s penchant for mocking Buhari with his health situation. We admit that the health of a president is every citizen’s business, however, it is un-African, if not ungodly, to continue to taunt a man and even challenge him to a fight at his moment of weakness.“We have seen in the last few days, some members of the PDP who have boasted to defeat President Buhari in 2019. We urge Nigerians to Google the names of these individuals and see what comes up. It is, however, understandable, even if not acceptable, that when the lion is enfeebled, even a rabbit would grow the temerity to tweak its tail,” APC said.