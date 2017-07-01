



group in the region.



Spokesman of the group, Nasiru Jagaba, said as a key regional block in the country, the Middle Belt had paid heavily in fighting for the unity of Nigeria and could not fold its arms and watch events degenerate into another civil war.



The group, therefore, dissociated the Middle Belt from the recent call by some youths in the North on the Igbo to leave the region.



“For the avoidance of doubt, any recourse to threaten any of our brothers from other regions will be met with stiff resistance from the Middle Belt. We also condemn in the strongest terms, the perceived parting on the back by some Arewa so called elders to these misguided Arewa youths, whose conduct is inimical to the peaceful and cooperate existence of this nation.



“Please let the world be advised that the Middle Belt is not part of the North and nobody has our mandate to speak for us. We call on other regions of the country to consider us as Middle Belters, which is our identity,” he said

