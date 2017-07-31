The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has assured pilgrims and the general public of her readiness to seamlessly conduct the 2017 hajj operations.





The Managing Director of the Authority, Engr Saleh Dunoma, made the disclosure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport recently, while inspecting facilities at the airport.





According to Dunoma, the 2017 hajj operations will kick off at Abuja, with 3 major carriers viz; FlyNas Airline, Azman Airline and Max Air already licensed to airlift pilgrims at Abuja from the July 31, 2017.





Admonishing pilgrims to get to the airport early to avoid missing their flights, the MD noted that every requirement aimed at ensuring the safety, security and comfortability of pilgrims have been met already.





The MD expressed confidence that the hajj operations will be successful, as he wished all pilgrims a successful pilgrimage.





FAAN… Committed to our core values… Safety! Service!! Comfort!!!







