Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » TROOPS INTERCEPT 30 FLEEING BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS FAMILIES
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, July 20, 2017 / comment : 0



Yesterday, Tuesday 18th July 2017, troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade at about 10.25am intercepted 30 fleeing suspected escaping Boko Haram terrorists at Goniri, Gujba LGA, Yobe State.

The suspects comprise of 8 women and 22 children. On preliminary interrogation, the suspected claimed to have escaped from Boko Haram terrorists’ custody at Kafa and Abagajiri villages in Damboa LGA of Borno state.

Similarly, yesterday at about 2.30pm the troops also intercepted 7 women and children escaping from Boko Haram terrorists at Kamuya, Yobe State. They claimed that they escaped from Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout at Goropcha village, Damboa LGA of Borno State. Both sets of escapees are currently being screened and profiled by the Brigade.

You please requested to disseminate this information to the public.

Thank you for your kind cooperation.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú