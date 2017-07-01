

Yesterday, Tuesday 18th July 2017, troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade at about 10.25am intercepted 30 fleeing suspected escaping Boko Haram terrorists at Goniri, Gujba LGA, Yobe State.



The suspects comprise of 8 women and 22 children. On preliminary interrogation, the suspected claimed to have escaped fr om Boko Haram terrorists’ custody at Kafa and Abagajiri villages in Damboa LGA of Borno state.



Similarly, yesterday at about 2.30pm the troops also intercepted 7 women and children escaping from Boko Haram terrorists at Kamuya, Yobe State. They claimed that they escaped from Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout at Goropcha village, Damboa LGA of Borno State. Both sets of escapees are currently being screened and profiled by the Brigade.



Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations