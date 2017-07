The award winning Transcorp Hilton Abuja hotel in Nigeria is celebrating its 30anniversary this year, having officially opened its door to its first guest on the 21of April, 1987. The iconic hotel, which has through the years, hosted Royalty, Presidents, Global leaders, celebrities and other dignitaries, gathered friends, partners, clients, its board members and staff to commemorate its legacy and rich history as a pioneer in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.