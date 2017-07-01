The award winning Transcorp Hilton Abuja hotel in Nigeria is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having officially opened its door to its first guest on the 21st of April, 1987. The iconic hotel, which has through the years, hosted Royalty, Presidents, Global leaders, celebrities and other dignitaries, gathered friends, partners, clients, its board members and staff to commemorate its legacy and rich history as a pioneer in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Built on 20 hectres of land, the 670 bedroom 5-star hotel began operations as Nicon Noga Hilton Hotel, a member of the Hilton family of brands.

To commemorate this milestone, Transcorp Hilton Abuja hosted a cocktail and dinner with an array of entertainment and activities, highlighting and celebrating the impact of Transcorp Hilton as an iconic landmark in Nigeria.

Speaking at the dinner, Rudi Jagersbacher, President, Middle East and North Africa, Hilton Worldwide commended the Transcorp Hilton stating that its contribution to the brand equity and perception of Hilton Worldwide has been recognised all over the world.

“I would like to commend the entire hotel team for their incredible passion and commitment to delivering excellent experiences for our guests from around the world” he said.

Since its opening Transcorp Hilton Abuja, has played host to numerous high-profile and celebrity studded events, such as the ECOWAS, World Economic Forum Africa, Miss World Pageant, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), amongst others.

Opening the anniversary event, Tony O. Elumelu, chairman of Transcorp Plc owners of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, thanked guests and shareholders for begin a part of the journey so far. “On behalf of the board of Transcorp Plc, thank you for your custom, patronage and your good will. You are the reason we are celebrating today,” he said.

Elumelu added that Transcorp Hilton has transcended the description of being just a hotel to becoming one of Nigeria’s most valued icons.

“Transcorp is not just a company owned by people but an iconic institution owned by every Nigerian. Transcorp Hilton Abuja is beyond the Transcorp franchise; it is a national icon,” he concluded.

In line with its strategic goals, earlier this year, Transcorp Hilton Abuja embarked on a $100million renovation project to deliver on its promise of customer excellence. In 2016 alone, the hotel has won 11 awards and nominations on customer service and innovation.

The exclusive dinner was well attended, guests included Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, the honourable Minister of state, Petroleum Resources; Simon Vincent, Executive Vice-President, Hilton, Europe, Middle-East and Africa; Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Chika Balogun, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); Adim Jibunoh, CEO/President, Transcorp Plc. and Valentine Ozigbo, CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc. amongst others.