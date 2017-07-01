The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Jibrin Ndace, made confirmed the death in a statement released on Tuesday.
He said that Vatsa died on Tuesday afternoon in Kaduna, following a brief illness.
He will be buried today.
Haruna’s lone brother, Jibrin Mamman Jiya Vatsa, also died in September 2015 in Calabar, Cross River State, after a brief illness.
The state government particularly commiserated with Haruna Mamman Vatsa, the elder brother of the deceased.
The father of late Harun, Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, was a senior Nigerian Army officer and writer who was executed by the government of Major General Ibrahim Babangida on 5 March 1986 following a military tribunal death sentence for treason associated with an abortive coup.
He served as Minister of the Federal Capital Abuja, and was a member of the Supreme Military Council.
He said that Vatsa died on Tuesday afternoon in Kaduna, following a brief illness.
He will be buried today.
Haruna’s lone brother, Jibrin Mamman Jiya Vatsa, also died in September 2015 in Calabar, Cross River State, after a brief illness.
The state government particularly commiserated with Haruna Mamman Vatsa, the elder brother of the deceased.
The father of late Harun, Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, was a senior Nigerian Army officer and writer who was executed by the government of Major General Ibrahim Babangida on 5 March 1986 following a military tribunal death sentence for treason associated with an abortive coup.
He served as Minister of the Federal Capital Abuja, and was a member of the Supreme Military Council.
No comments