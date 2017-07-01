Select Menu

» » » TRAGEDY:LATE MAMMAN VATSA'S SECOND SON DIES,THE SECOND IN TWO YEARS
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, July 05, 2017 / comment : 0

Alhaji Haruna Vatsa, the first son of the late Maj,-Gen. Mamman Vatsa and the Director-General Protocol to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger is dead.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Jibrin Ndace, made confirmed the death in a statement released on Tuesday.

He said that Vatsa died on Tuesday afternoon in Kaduna, following a brief illness.

He will be buried today.

Haruna’s lone brother, Jibrin Mamman Jiya Vatsa, also died in September 2015 in Calabar, Cross River State, after a brief illness.

The state government particularly commiserated with Haruna Mamman Vatsa, the elder brother of the deceased.

The father of late Harun, Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, was a senior Nigerian Army officer and writer who was executed by the government of Major General Ibrahim Babangida on 5 March 1986 following a military tribunal death sentence for treason associated with an abortive coup.

He served as Minister of the Federal Capital Abuja, and was a member of the Supreme Military Council.

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
