The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Jibrin Ndace, made confirmed the death in a statement released on Tuesday.



He said that Vatsa died on Tuesday afternoon in Kaduna, following a brief illness.



He will be buried today.



Haruna’s lone brother, Jibrin Mamman Jiya Vatsa, also died in September 2015 in Calabar, Cross River State, after a brief illness.



The state government particularly commiserated with Haruna Mamman Vatsa, the elder brother of the deceased.



The father of late Harun, Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, was a senior Nigerian Army officer and writer who was executed by the government of Major General Ibrahim Babangida on 5 March 1986 following a military tribunal death sentence for treason associated with an abortive coup.



He served as Minister of the Federal Capital Abuja, and was a member of the Supreme Military Council.

Alhaji Haruna Vatsa, the first son of the late Maj,-Gen. Mamman Vatsa and the Director-General Protocol to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger is dead.