Posted date: Tuesday, July 18, 2017



Several Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mushin Local Government and Odi Olowo Local Council Development Area today stormed the seat of power at Alausa calling for the removal of the Party’s National Legal Adviser Muiz Banire (SAN) for anti-party activities.

The protesters who were in their thousands were seen carrying various banners castigating the former Lagos State Commissioner.

Mr Banire has been having a running battle with Chieftains of his Party in the State whom he accused of imposing candidates on the people as the Local Government election holds on Saturday 22nd July 2017.

Yesterday, he predicted that a rally will be held today by his distractors .He also raise an alarm on attempts on his life.
CKN News was not able to get Mr Muiz Banire’s reaction to the protest as at the time of going to press.

CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
