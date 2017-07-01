Select Menu

"Ogungbeje, Evans Lawyer engaged in champerty. His cases pending before LPDC are all about such practices.

He sued on behalf of Late Suntai without his consent.

Also sued Naval authority without the consent of a person alleging breach of right which case has been settled.

The family of the deceased person denied him and naval authority petitioned AGF and LPDC.

He equally sued Lagos State Govt on behalf of T.B Joshua over the church building collapse without the knowledge of the clergy man. The man of God gave him N1m with instruction to withdraw the case, which he did."

"Evans could not have briefed Ogungbeje. I know the lawyer so well. He has three disciplinary cases bothering on unsolicited appearance like this. He took NBA to court in order to stop disciplinary action against him. I am the one representing the NBA at the Lagos High court before Hon. Justice Oyekan Abdulahi."

Source: - Ibrahim Lawal

