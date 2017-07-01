Select Menu

The Luxury Lifestyle Summit is an annual event that aims to attract senior luxury sector executives, corporate decision-makers and financiers from in Nigeria including Chairmen, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, Presidents and Managing Directors from different industries. It will be a two-day summit and exhibition where issues on the luxury industry will be discussed.

There is a huge potential for growth in the Nigerian Luxury industry as a result of long term investment potential, demographic potential, rising level of disposable income in the country. However, there are factors like huge skill gap, huge market entry risk and tough business environment impeding the growth of the sector.

Be a part of the conversation on September 06 and 07, 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Visit www.luxurylifestylesummit.com to register. #luxurylifestylesummit #luxury #TLR #topcommdelivers #luxurynigeria

