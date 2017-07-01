The Supreme Court judgement which sacked Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and declared Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the rightful National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will engender a chain of events that would help end the current economic recession and ethnic/regional agitations in the country.





Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, stated this while reacting to the judgement delivered on Wednesday by the country’s apex court.

Obi, in a statement issued by his Media Office, expressed great joy over the judgement, saying that Almighty God has used the Supreme Court to heal the wounds of the PDP family.





“This very significant judgment will usher in an effective and capable opposition that would contribute meaningfully to governance and bring Nigeria out of the present recession, as well as contain various agitations in country,” Mr. Obi said.



