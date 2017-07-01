Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » STOWAWAY ON MED-VIEW AIRLINE LAGOS-LONDON FLIGHT SURVIVES
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, July 04, 2017 / comment : 0


A boy identified as Emmanuel Ugochukwu who managed to place himself between the front wheels of a Med-View aircraft from Lagos to London has come back alive.

A spokesperson of The Med-View Airline Chief Obuke Oyibotha said yesterday that the airline was collaborating with the Police and other security agencies at the Murtala Mohammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, to investigate the incident.

It was learnt that the stowaway got on the plane on Saturday but many expressed shock as to how the boy survived the over six-hour flight in the wheel compartment of an aircraft cruising at an altitude of 32,000 feet above sea level.

Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command DSP Joseph Alabi said he had not been sufficiently briefed about the incident as at the time of filing the report.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú