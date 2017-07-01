Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has conferred on Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in Literature, Prof. Wole Soyinka a Honorary Education Ambassador.
The decision was to attract goodwill and support to the state government’s initiatives in the education sector.
The
Governor who presented the Letter of the Honorary Ambassadorial Award
to the literary icon on Friday in Government House Yenagoa, said the
honour was bestowed on Soyinka because of his achievements and
democratization of knowledge across the world.
According
to him, Soyinka’s exceptional accomplishments in the field of
Literature and his irrepressible spirit in espousing the right values of
socio-political thoery and ethical standards, had placed him in a good
position to fly the Bayelsa flag in the fight against ignorance and
poverty of the mind.
While calling for support from
all people of goodwill within and outside the country, Dickson said
that, the Education Development Trust Fund is targeted at breaking the
long years of under-development and deprivations suffered by the people.
He
also appealed to the Nobel Laureate to use his clout to canvass support
for the programme and assured prospective donors that any funds
realized would be put to judicious use.
Dickson
said, "Let me also appreciate you for your long years of commitment and
dedication to the issues and causes affecting our people. And, you are
still going on championing the cause for restructuring and bringing
about a just and equitable world, Nigeria and the Niger Delta.
‘’I
therefore have the honour to appoint you as a Special Honorary
Education Ambassador of Bayelsa State. This appointment is made not only
on account of your exceptional global profile and reckoning as a Noble
Laureate but also for your well known love for our people and passion
for the democratization of knowledge world-wide.
‘’It
is my considered opinion that your exceptional accomplishments in the
field of literature as well as your irrepressible spirit of espousal of
the right values of socio-political propriety and ethical correctness
stands you in good stead to fly the Bayelsa flag to fight against
ignorance and poverty of the mind. It is therefore, my fervent hope that
in your new role, you will enlarge the coast of the restorative
educational programmes of the state government.’’
While
accepting the conferment, Soyinka expressed appreciation for the honour
done him and assured the state government that, he would do his best in
advancing the cause of education in the state.
The main point of the brief conferment ceremony, was the presentation of a souvenir to Soyinka by the Governor
