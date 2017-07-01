Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, July 10, 2017



After a marathon meeting that lasted about three hours,  South East and South South Governors Forum elected Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel as Chairman,  even as they  agreed to pursue regional cooperation and integration for the economic benefit of the two regions.

The governors, in their first meeting in the current dispensation,  also resolved “to work together and realign as a people that share common heritage, culture and and affinities”.

They agreed the hold their next meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on August 27, 2017.

The communique was read by Governor Emmanuel on behalf of the governors.

The governors present included: Igwenyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), and Nyesom Nike (Rivers).

Others were; Okezie Ikpazu (Abia), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) and Anambra Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, who represented Governor  Willie Obiano.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Godwin Obaseki of Delta and Edo states were absent. They also failed to send their deputies.

