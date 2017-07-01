Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » SENATE EATS HUMBLE PIE,CONFIRMS EIGHT RECs, REJECTS ONE
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, July 21, 2017 / comment : 0


The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of eight of the 12 remaining Resident Electoral Commissioners sent to it for legislative confirmation.

Those confirmed were Asmau Sani Maikudi (Katsina), Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun (Ondo), Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi), Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto), Kasim Gana Geidam (Yobe), Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa (Kano), Abdulganiyu Olayinka Raji (Oyo) and Samuel Egwu (Kogi) as RECs. At the plenary on Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission had laid its report on the 12 RECs nominees at the chamber.

This is contrary to it's earlier threat not to confirm any appointment sent to it by the Executive until the Ag Chairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu is removed

While presenting the report on Thursday, Chairman of the Committee on INEC, Senator Suleiman Nazif, said the panel rejected the nomination of Professor Mustapha Zubairu (Niger) as the nominee comes from the same local government area with the Federal Commissioner of INEC for North-Central. The panel also suspended confirmation of two other nominees, Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi) and Ahmad Bello Mahmud (Zamfara) for “further legislative considerations.”

The confirmation process took a dramatic turn when the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Abiodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti-South), raise a point of order to object to the confirmation of the Lagos nominee, Ambassador Rufus Oloruntoyin Akeju.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú