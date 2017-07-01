Select Menu

» » » RESTRICTION ON MOVEMENT HOLDS AS LAGOS GOES TO THE POLL (PICTURES)
Posted date: Saturday, July 22, 2017

As the Local Government election in Lagos holds today Saturday 22nd July 2017,CKN News crew hit town to monitor compliance .

Our visit to several parts of the city reveals a total compliance on restriction on movement of people and vehicles.
Our crew visited Ikeja,Ogudu,Oworoshonki expressway leading to the 3rd Mainland bridge,Ikorodu road up to Maryland.The situation were the same.
Security agents were seen enforcing the non movement directive which will hold between 7am-3pm.
Entry into  and out of Lagos has been totally blocked at the entrance of the Berger bridge.Thousands of vehicles were seen blocked at the OPIC end of the expressway from coming into Lagos.
Those also trying to leave Lagos have also been prevented from doing so by men of the Nigerian Police especially the RRS who are keeping watch .

When interviewed by our reporters,some of the stranded drivers of the vehicles and passengers claimed ignorance of the restriction on movement ,who others said they thought they will be able to beat the 7am deadline.

So far the election is starting on a low key probably due to the early downpour in Lagos this morning.As at the time of filing in this report,voters were seen trooping into the various polling units to begin registertion for the excercise.

Pictures captured by our reporters across the State this morning

