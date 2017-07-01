RESTRICTION ON MOVEMENT HOLDS AS LAGOS GOES TO THE POLL (PICTURES)
Our visit to several parts of the city reveals a total compliance on restriction on movement of people and vehicles.
When interviewed by our reporters,some of the stranded drivers of the vehicles and passengers claimed ignorance of the restriction on movement ,who others said they thought they will be able to beat the 7am deadline.
So far the election is starting on a low key probably due to the early downpour in Lagos this morning.As at the time of filing in this report,voters were seen trooping into the various polling units to begin registertion for the excercise.
Pictures captured by our reporters across the State this morning
No comments