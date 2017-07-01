Select Menu

Posted date: Wednesday, July 26, 2017



There was pandemonium in Lagos on Tuesday after a four-storey building collapsed at No 3, Massey Street, Lagos Island, with 13 people rescued alive.


Details of the collapse were sketchy as of the press time, but information made available  by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) indicated that rescue operations were still ongoing with no figures of casualties yet.


Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, the Managing Director of LASEMA in statement  said the agency promptly made rescue equipment available at the site of the collapse, and that all efforts were being made to rescue as many trapped occupants as possible.


“We have rescued 13 victims alive and recovery operation ongoing. Our heavy duty equipment are searching through the rubbles and the rescue operation is being conducted by the LASEMA Response Unit, NEMA, LASAMBUS, and Lagos State Fire Service. Others includes Civil Defence, Red Cross Police,” he said.

CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
