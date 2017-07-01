There was pandemonium in Lagos on Tuesday after a four-storey building collapsed at No 3, Massey Street, Lagos Island, with 13 people rescued alive.









Details of the collapse were sketchy as of the press time, but information made available by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) indicated that rescue operations were still ongoing with no figures of casualties yet.









Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, the Managing Director of LASEMA in statement said the agency promptly made rescue equipment available at the site of the collapse, and that all efforts were being made to rescue as many trapped occupants as possible.







