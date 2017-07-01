...

ICPC had not said if anything incriminating was found.



The whistleblower, who was arraigned yesterday before Justice Aliyu Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court, is facing a two-count charge of providing false information and misleading a public officer while on lawful duty.



Counsel to the commission, Elijah Akaakohol, said the accused had provided the false information to an official of the commission on June 21, 2017.



Akaakohol told the court that Sani had claimed to have transported boxes of money in local and foreign currencies from Abuja airport to the house at Ungwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna in 2013, which he suspected to be ill-gotten wealth and still at the house.



The counsel added that it was based on the claim that the accused “made officers of the commission to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false”.



Sani, who appeared at the court without legal representation, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The judge directed that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till Thursday, November 2, for hearing.



Before the adjournment, Justice Tukur advised the accused to get a counsel to stand for him at the next adjourned date.

