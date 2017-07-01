The Kano State Police Command has arrested five suspected members of Boko Haram group at Gayawa area of Ungogo Local Government area of the State. The suspects were arrested following an active intelligence from the Nigeria Police Force indicating the remnant of BH Group who escaped from Sambisa Forest were started regrouping in some States in the North including Kano State.

It is because of the concern to ensure that they don’t attack any location in any State, the IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni set up Joint Police Special Team comprising of Special Tactical Force (STF), Special Anti-Robbery Squad Kano, the Force Intelligence Unit and other undercover operative Units as well as Conventional Police Team under the Supervision of CP Kano State Command.





This Joint team has been on the trail of the remnant of Boko Haram Group in various locations in Kano and environs for some time. The Special Police Team has prevented several attempts in various places in Kano and its environs by this Boko Haram Group to attack innocent citizens in Kano.

The sustenance of this operation by Special Forces yielded positive result this morning when the team intercepted the remnant of BH Group while they were about to move to attack public centres, Places of Worship and other places where people gathered to carry out their means of livelihood.





The Police Team came under attack of this remnant and they were repelled in the process they were able to arrest five suspects three male and two females three Police operatives sustained injuries from the IEDs and Gunshots Launched on them by this terrorist group they are currently receiving treatment in the Hospital.

All the suspects confessed to be active members of the BH group that involved in several killings of innocent Nigerians in Kano and other North Eastern States. They equally volunteer confessional statement indicating the planned attack they were about to carry out in Kano and other North Eastern States.





SUSPECTS ARRESTED

1. Abba Mohammed of Niger Republic aged 20yrs

2. Usman A. Buhari aged 23yrs of Borno State

3. Iliyasu Abdullahi aged 46yrs of Gezawa LGA, Kano State

4. Aisha Ya’u 25yrs and Ladidi Yunusa aged 27yrs both of Kwana Hudu Qtrs, Kano State.





EXHIBITS RECOVERED

1. One AK47 Rifle No. 58008821

2. Forty Nine Ammunition

3. Four Magazines

4. Pieces of IEDS Recovered

5. Two Sets of Air Force Uniform

6. Four Caps Of Air force Uniform

7. One Hand smoke

8. One Military Boot

9. One set of Camouflage Uniform

10. One Volkswagen Motor vehicle Key

11. One Laptop

12. One IPad

13. Some pictures of the suspects with Military Uniform