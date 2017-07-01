The Police Service Commission has approved the redeployment of four Commissioners of Police “for a more effective and efficient policing in line with its commitment to re-engineer the police force for optimal results.”

A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission said those affected include Johnson Kokumo , the Commissioner of Police, Armament, who is now in charge of Edo State Command and David Akinremi, Commissioner of Police/Deputy Force Secretary, who was moved to the Taraba State Command.



Others are acting CP Garba Umar who was redeployed from Bayelsa State Command to Anambra State Command and Lawan Ado, Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department who has been posted to the Kwara State Command.