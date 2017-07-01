Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, July 06, 2017

The Police Service Commission has approved the redeployment of four Commissioners of Police “for a more effective and efficient policing in line with its commitment to re-engineer the police force for optimal results.” 

A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission said those affected include Johnson Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police, Armament, who is now in charge of Edo State Command and David Akinremi, Commissioner of Police/Deputy Force Secretary, who was moved to the Taraba State Command.

Others are acting CP Garba Umar who was redeployed from Bayelsa State Command to Anambra State Command and Lawan Ado, Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department who has been posted to the Kwara State Command. 

The statement said the postings had been communicated to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by Musa Istifanus, Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission.

“Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Mike Okiro, urged the affected officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation and directed that they should quickly settle down and face squarely the peculiar challenges of their respective state commands,” it said. The police said that the officers would be held responsible for any proven act of omission or commission in their states.

