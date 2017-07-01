The Police Service Commission has approved the redeployment of four Commissioners of Police “for a more effective and efficient policing in line with its commitment to re-engineer the police force for optimal results.”
A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Ikechukwu Ani, Head,
Press and Public Relations of the Commission said those affected include
Johnson Kokumo, the Commissioner of
Police, Armament, who is now in charge of Edo State Command and David
Akinremi, Commissioner of Police/Deputy Force Secretary, who was moved
to the Taraba State Command.
Others are acting CP Garba Umar
who was redeployed from Bayelsa State Command to Anambra State Command
and Lawan Ado, Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, Force
Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department who has been posted
to the Kwara State Command.
The statement said the postings had been
communicated to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation in a
letter signed by Musa Istifanus, Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the
Commission.
“Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Mike Okiro, urged
the affected officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the
nation and directed that they should quickly settle down and face
squarely the peculiar challenges of their respective state commands,” it
said. The police said that the officers would be held responsible for
any proven act of omission or commission in their states.
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments