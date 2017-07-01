The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni concerned with the occurrence of cases of Kidnappings in the recent times on Abuja-Kaduna Highway, has deployed a Joint Police Team comprising Special Police Force, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Squad, Anti-Kidnapping Units, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, the Force Intelligence Branch, the Police Mobile Force with Headquarters at Rijanah, Kaduna State.









The Joint Police Team are under specific and definite mandate to rout out the kidnap for ransom gangs and armed robbery gangs that have being terrorizing the Abuja-Kaduna Highway in the recent times. The operation is to complement and augment the on-going Joint Police/Military operations on the ground.









Within the first week of the commencement of the operation Absolute Sanity, 32 suspects were arrested in their hideouts and the exhibits shown above were recovered from them.





They have made confessional statements indicating the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime. Most of them have been identified by some of their victims. They will soon be charged to court on completion of investigation.









Meanwhile the Inspector General of Police has commended and appreciated the communities and people in the towns and villages along Abuja –Kaduna highway for their cooperation with the Police personnel deployed for the operation.







