The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn

to a news report aired on Wednesday 5th July, 2017 at 6:30pm by one of the Television stations which accused the FCT Police Command of being responsible for the murder of one Olatunde Ojuregbe.





Contrary to the misleading news report which is an orchestrated attempted to disparage the Command and pitch the public against the police, it is pertinent to state unequivocally that the Police which is a law enforcement agency guided by the rule of law and duty bound to respect, protect and fulfil the rights of citizens did not play any role, under whatever guise, in the murder of the deceased.





The Command for the purpose of clarification and guidance wishes to acquaint the public with the following facts on the death of late Olatunde Ojuregbe:





On 17/06/2017 at about 6:30am a passer-by informed the Police at Jikwoyi division that a man name and address unknown was lying lifeless inside a Golden colour honda accord car with registration No. LT 528 KJA Lagos, by Cele Bus stop along Kurudu Jikwoyi.

Upon receipt of the information a team of police detectives was immediately mobilised to the scene where the victim later identified as Olatunde Ojuregbe ‘m’ 43 years of Kurudu Village was seen lying on the driver’s seat with a bullet wound on his body and bullet mark on the driver’s door.





The photograph of the scene was taken before the victim was moved to Asokoro general hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor. His corpse was then deposited at the mortuary for further investigation.





One Priscilla Olatunde ‘f’ 24 years who gave her statement voluntarily said she is the wife of the deceased.





The cash sum of twenty-five thousand naira (N25,000) and some electrical working tools were found inside the deceased’s car.





Investigation is still ongoing and the finding will be made public upon conclusion.





The Command wants to assure members of the public that it will not hesitate to make public its findings on the ongoing investigation upon successful conclusion.





While reassuring FCT residents of its commitment to protect lives and property, the Command wishes to advice its media partners to always verify the information at their disposal before going on air to avoid spreading information that is capable of misleading members of the public.



