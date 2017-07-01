Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, July 17, 2017



The police in Katsina State on Saturday night detained a journalist, Danjuma Katsina, over postings on Facebook alleged to be critical of a newly-elected member of the House of Representatives from the state, Mansur Mashi.

Police sources said the lawmaker formally lodged a complaint about the Facebook postings to the police.

Danjuma was, however, released on Sunday afternoon following the directives of the state police commissioner, Mr. Usman Abdullahi, and intervention from various personalities in the state.

Danjuma confirmed his release to Northern City News, pointing out that the matter had been resolved.

He said he went to the police headquarters on the invitation of the police on Saturday night, but was detained overnight.

But the state police command Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, denied that Danjuma was detained, stressing that he was merely invited for questioning.

